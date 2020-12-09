PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, how to download, expected features and other updates

Lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India. It is expected that the game would be launched on both Android and iOS platforms. PUBG Mobile India will face stiff competition from FAU-G, Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite, Free Fire and other mobile games of the same genre.

Launch date of PUBG Mobile India

It is to be noted that PUBG Corporation is yet to make any official announcement regarding the launch date of PUBG Mobile India. It is however expected that the game would hit the Indian market soon. It may be recalled that PUBG Corporation had made the announcement of the comeback back in November. The start of the pre-registrations for FAU-G has put up pressure on the PUBG Corporation to launch the game without wasting any more time.

How to download PUBG Mobile India?

Once PUBG Corporation will launch the game officially, the game will be made available for Android and iOS users via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively. Android users will be able to download the PUBG Mobile India APK file via the official website of the company.

Expected features of PUBG Mobile India

According to PUBG Corporation, PUBG Mobile India will be a little different when compared to the global version of the game. The characters in PUBG Mobile India will come fully clothed by default and a time limit will also be introduced n the game in order to ensure healthy gaming habits among players. It is learnt that the game will not have the option to select and change the colour of the hit effect and damage effect.

It is to be noted that PUBG Corporation recently registered the company ‘PUBG India Pvt Ltd’ in India. The company is expected to establish a regional office or a subsidiary in India. The company has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with paid-up capital and authorized capital of Rs. 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

It may be recalled that the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile September 4 citing security and privacy issues. PUBG Mobile was hugely popular at that time with over 50 million daily active users.