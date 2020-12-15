PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, new features and other updates

On September 2, Indian government had banned 118 Chinese mobile applications, including hugely popular mobile game PUBG. The ban on PUBG did not go down well with mobile gamers in India with many asking for its return.

Krafton announced that PUBG Mobile India will be launched in India ahead of 2021 but it seems that there is no end to the delay in the launch PUBG Mobile India.

The ban by the Centre means that Chinese developer Tencent can no longer distribute PUBG in India. Insider Sports reported that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has refused to allow the launch of PUBG Mobile India eben though Tencent has brought major changes in corporate and technical layers in the company.

“We don’t have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!” stated Microsoft Azure.



According to a report, PUBG Mobile India will not be launched in India before February.

PUBG Corporation released a press statement on November 12 announcing that the company was planning to launch PUBG Mobile India very soon in India. In the statement it was also mentioned that PUBG Corporation would set up a subsidiary in India and the company will invest USD 100 million in the country.

Few days ago, well-known content creator in the PUBG Mobile Community, Maxtern, has asked one of the directors of the game to “leak the date” of PUBG Mobile India.

Some reports claimed that PUBG Mobile India will have a green bloodstain effect. This feature is already available in the Korean version. In the new version of the game, the underage player base will face a time-limit to ensure health welfare. The company is also planning to tweak the user interface and the usual background will be changed to a virtual simulation training ground.

Besides Ministry of Electronics and IT, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights thinks that PUBG Mobile India should not be allowed to launch in the country before proper legislation is established to deal with online games.

With the government being against any such apps stating “are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order”., the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India seems very tough in India.