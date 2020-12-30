PUBG Mobile India launch date, new features, countries where the game was unbanned - Latest updates you must know

PUBG Mobile is without doubt one of the most popular mobile video games in the world and it was hugely popular in India too until the mobile game was banned by the Indian government in September. The Indian government had banned the game under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act saying that PUBG Mobile app was engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country.

It is to be noted that India is not the only country that banned PUBG Mobile as the multiplayer mobile game was banned in several countries due to various reasons. However, PUBG Mobile is now unbanned in several countries and now PUBG Corporation is making efforts to relaunch the mobile game to India.

PUBG was recently unbanned in China, Pakistan, Korea and Nepal.

In India, PUBG Corporation has snapped ties with Tencent Games in order to launch PUBG Mobile India. The company has also registered a subsidiary in India and has announced to invest USD 100 million in India. PUBG Corporation, however, is still waiting for permission from the Centre to launch PUBG Mobile India.

Many RTI applications have been filed with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology seeking information about the status of launch of PUBG Mobile India. The Ministry responded to RTIs saying that the app will be checked by the Centre before giving any permission for relaunch. According to sources, if PUBG Mobile India will be found following all of the Indian government’s rules and regulations, the Centre may give permission to relaunch the game in the country.

Lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are eagerly waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India and speculations are rife that PUBG Corporation is planning to launch the new version in March 2021.

Earlier, PUBG Corporation had announced that it will provide Indian players with “a secure and healthy gameplay environment inside of the game.” The company had also said that it privacy and security of all Indian players data will be the top priority of the company. The company will also be conducting “regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.”

Several reports claimed that PUBG Mobile India will be customised as per the needs of Indian gamers. The new game will come loaded with some major changes to the UI. It is expected that the matches will take place in a virtual simulation training ground setting. The characters in PUBG Mobile India will be clothed from the beginning and there will be green hit effects instead of red.