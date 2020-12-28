PUBG Mobile India launch date, new features, how to play - Latest updates you must know

There is no denying the fact that PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile video games in the world and India was one of its largest markets until the mobile game was banned by the Indian government few months ago. The game was banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The government said that PUBG Mobile app was engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The ban imposed by Indian government forced PUBG Corporation to take back the license from Tencent Games for the distribution of the game in India. The company is now trying to relaunch a country specific version of the game.

Update about PUBG Mobile India launch date?

Several RTI applications have been filed with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) seeking information about the status of launch of PUBG Mobile India. The Ministry responded saying that the government will first check the whole app and analyse its policies. According to sources, if PUBG Mobile India will be found following all of the Indian government’s rules and regulations, the Centre may give permission to relaunch the game in the country.

As of now, the company is yet to announce an exact date for the launch of PUBG Mobile India. However, speculations are rife that PUBG Corporation is planning to launch the new version in March 2021.

What is PUBG Corporation's plan for India?

Earlier, PUBG Corporation had announced that it will provide Indian players with “a secure and healthy gameplay environment inside of the game.” The company had also said that it privacy and security of all Indian players data will be the top priority of the company. The company will also be conducting “regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.”

PUBG Corporation has already hired an India team and will invest a total of $100 million in India to set up a base in India.

PUBG Mobile India will be customised as per the needs of Indian gamers with some major changes to the UI. According to the company, the matches will take place in a virtual simulation training ground setting. The characters in PUBG Mobile India will be clothed from the beginning and there will be green hit effects instead of red.

Live TV

Can you play PUBG in India today?

Since the game is banned by the Indian government you cannot play PUBG in India today. Some people are trying to use VPN services to play PUBG Mobile KR but this method is illegal and you should not resort to such means.