PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, Maxtern's idea and other latest updates

As millions of PUBG lovers in India are waiting eagerly for the launch of PUBG Mobile India, the company is yet to make any official announcement regarding the release of the hugely popular mobile game.

In a latest development related to PUBG Mobile India, well-known content creator in the PUBG Mobile Community, Maxtern, has asked one of the directors of the game to “leak the date” of PUBG Mobile India.

Maxtern posted a tweet saying “leak the date” and he tagged Sean Hyunil Sohn along with it. It is reported that PUBG India is registered in India on Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Sean Hyunil Sohn names.

Few days ago, it was reported that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has denied permission to PUBG Corporation for the launch of the PUBG Mobile India. According to reports, the Centre is still unconvinced about the launch of the popular mobile game despite several changes from the PUBG corporations.

“There is no change in that stance at this stage,” an official was quoted as telling Indiesport. “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating [a] new company. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, the official further told Indiesport.

Some reports, however, claim that PUBG Mobile India would be launched on both Android and iOS platforms by February 2021. PUBG Mobile India will face stiff competition from FAU-G, Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite, Free Fire and other mobile games of the same genre.

It may be recalled that PUBG was one among several Chinese apps which were banned by the Indian government in September over national security concerns.