PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, teasers, website and other latest updates

There is no denying the fact that PUBG Mobile was a hugely popular game in the Indian mobile gaming community until the Central government decided to ban it in September 2019 citing security concerns.

But the fans of PUBG Mobile in India were delighted after it was announced that PUBG Mobile planning to relaunch in India in the form of a special Indian version. It was also reported that PUBG Mobile India will come loaded with some new features that are different from the original game.

PUBG Corporation released a press statement on November 12 announcing that the company was planning to launch PUBG Mobile India very soon in India. In the statement it was also mentioned that PUBG Corporation would set up a subsidiary in India and the company will invest USD 100 million in the country.

Soon after making the announcement of relaunch, PUBG Corporation also released the teasers for PUBG Mobile India on the social media handles and the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. The teasers featured some of the most prominent faces in the Indian PUBG Mobile community - ‘Dynamo,’ ‘Kronten’ and ‘Jonathan.’

The company also launched an official website exclusively for PUBG Mobile India but the website currently only has links to their official social media handles. It provides no details about PUBG Mobile India and displays only a 'Coming Soon' message.

In the ‘News section’ of the website, the players can accessan APK Download Link and Google Playstore Download option but these links are also redirecting the gamers to the official website of the global version.

It is learnt that the PUBG Mobile India will feature certain gameplay changes like Green hit effect, Default character clothing and feature to restrict game time.

Some reports claimed that PUBG India registered itself as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on November 21 with an authorized capital Rs 15 lakh. Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc and Kumar Krishnan Iyer was named as the two directors of the company.

Earlier, it was reported that the company was planning to release PUBG Mobile India around Diwali but it did not happen.

In a nad news for PUBG Mobile India, India's top child rights body NCPCR has said it will be inappropriate to relaunch PUBG in the country until legislations are in place for such online games. It is learnt that National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo "strongly recommended" against the relaunch of the mobile app in India until the government come up with laws for such online games.