PUBG Mobile India relaunch date, APK Teaser, download link: Latest updates

As lakhs of PUBG gamers are eagerly awaiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India in India, rumors are strong that PUBG Mobile India would be launched in India between January second and third week.

The company has upped the ante by uploading a new trailer on YouTube. Some reports claimed that PUBG Mobile India could be released between January 15 and January 19.

Some other sources, however, claimed that PUBG Mobile India would not be relaunched before March. It is to be noted that the official release date of FAUG is already out and it has increased pressure on PUBG Mobile India to launch the game in the country as soon as possible.

Few days ago, PUBG Mobile Director James Yang released a video message revealing PUBG Mobile Esports' plan for 2021.

Notably, PUBG Mobile India is now registered in India with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh.

PUBG Corporation have asserted about a secure gameplay environment inside of the game and the company has repeatedly maintained that the data of all Indian players will be stored in a secure manner.

PUBG Corp will conduct ‘regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding data of Indian users’ to reinforce security.

Earlier, it was reported that the PUBG Mobile India has been heavily customised for Indian gamers. The PUBG Mobile India download links which is currently available take you to the Korean version. Since the ban on PUBG imposed by the Indian government is still in effect, it is illegal to play the game using any other means.

PUBG Mobile India is expected to offer cash prizes worth Rs 6 crore. As per reports, PUBG Mobile India will offer upto 6 crore prize pool with a minimum salary ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for tier 1 teams. The game will have cash prizes for special categories as well.