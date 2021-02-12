PUBG Mobile India relaunch date, Runic Power, 1.3 Beta link and more - Check latest updates here

New Delhi: Even as millions of fans in India are waiting for the re-entry of PUBG Mobile game in the country, here's some latest information from the gaming company. PUBG Corp has extended the Runic Power update for its player with additional abilities.

PUBG Mobile Runic Power update

Currently on the 17th season, PUBG Mobile's Runic Power update was announced just before the season started. The Runic Power update gives you three possible energies– wind, ice and fire, which help you survive longer in the game.

PUBG 1.3 Beta link

Recently, PUBG also released the new 1.3 Beta link for its worldwide users and the version is currently available for public testing. Along with new features and better graphics, the latest version is better than the previous ones.

PUBG Mobile India launch delay dissappointing for Indian PUBG GAMERS

Do also note that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so it is strictly advised that Indian gamers should not download the game via any APK extension.

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market. Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.