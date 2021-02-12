हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India relaunch date, Runic Power, 1.3 Beta link and more - Check latest updates here

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market. Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

PUBG Mobile India relaunch date, Runic Power, 1.3 Beta link and more - Check latest updates here

New Delhi: Even as millions of fans in India are waiting for the re-entry of PUBG Mobile game in the country, here's some latest information from the gaming company. PUBG Corp has extended the Runic Power update for its player with additional abilities.

PUBG Mobile Runic Power update 

Currently on the 17th season, PUBG Mobile's Runic Power update was announced just before the season started. The Runic Power update gives you three possible energies– wind, ice and fire, which help you survive longer in the game. 

PUBG 1.3 Beta link

Recently, PUBG also released the new 1.3 Beta link for its worldwide users and the version is currently available for public testing. Along with new features and better graphics, the latest version is better than the previous ones.

PUBG Mobile India launch delay dissappointing for Indian PUBG GAMERS

Do also note that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so it is strictly advised that Indian gamers should not download the game via any APK extension.

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market. Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PUBG Mobile IndiaPUBG IndiaPUBG
Next
Story

Elon Musk developing THIS wireless brain-machine, 10 times smaller than human hair; to be a reality soon

Must Watch

PT6M3S

Bollywood Breaking: To whom did Aamir's daughter Ira declare love?