PUBG Mobile India release date, Beta APK, new features, download link - Latest updates here

According to reports, PUBG Mobile India has hired some new members for its Indian team, which shows that the company is moving ahead with its plan to launch PUBG Mobile India in India.

Some other reports claim that PUBG Mobile India will be released in a few weeks in the country. PUBG Mobile Director James Yang recently released a video message in which he provided a detailed roadmap about PUBG Mobile Esports plans for this year.

Earlier, it was reported that PUBG Mobile India is registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh.

The company is also said to make an investment of up to 740 crores in India. PUBG Mobile India headquarter has been set up at Bengaluru in order to take care of its operations in India. It is expected that the Indian office will be responsible for handling the operations in the country.

PUBG Corporation has repeatedly maintained that it was committed to providing a secure gameplay environment and the data of all Indian players will be securely stored. The new game will come loaded with some major changes to the UI. It is expected that the matches will take place in a virtual simulation training ground setting. The characters in PUBG Mobile India will be clothed from the beginning and there will be green hit effects instead of red.

Talking about PUBG Mobile India download link, it is learnt that the Indian version of the game has been customised for Indian gamers. If you click on the PUBG Mobile India download links, they will take you to the Korean version. The Indian government had banned PUBG along with several other Chinese apps in 2019. The game was banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.



For its part, PUBG Corporation is yet to confirm the PUBG Mobile India release date.

PUBG Mobile India is expected to offer up to 6 crore prize pool with a minimum salary ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for tier 1 teams.