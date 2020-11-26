PUBG Mobile India rival FAU-G game launching soon: Here is all you want to know

New Delhi: Even as millions of Indians are going through a nail-bitig phase, waiting for the much-anticipated launch of PUBG Mobile India, desi gaming company nCore is also gearing up to launch PUBG rival FAU-G game soon.

Though the company previously confirmed that the FAU-G game will be released later in November, it had not clarified any official launch date. nCore had also said that FAU-G will be available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Indian gaming company nCore had previously said that added that a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, and designers, who have worked on top gaming titles in the past, are currently developing FAU-G game.

The multi-player game titled 'FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards' aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps.

The government banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

Meanwhile, though PUBG Corp had officially confirmed that it is re-entering India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game, the company had not specified any date.

Media reports said that PUBG Mobile India's new version will have Rs 6 crore prize pool with minimum salary ranging from 40,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for tier 1 teams.

A lot of rumours had flooded the online platforms that the new game could be launched this month. However, there seems to be no official confirmation yet on the date of launch of the new game. Till the time of writing this news piece, there has been no official word.

Interestingly, the APK version of PUBG Mobile India was released on Friday on the official website of the company for a couple of hours. The APK version was available for download but the gamers faced difficulties in downloading it. An APK version for some Android users was also released on last Friday.