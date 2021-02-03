PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version now available for Android download: Here's how to do it

New Delhi: Even as millions of fans in India are waiting for the re-entry of PUBG Mobile game in the country, here's some latest information from the gaming company.

The 0.20.0 global version update of the popular PUBG Mobile Lite is now available for Android download. The APK file is of 575 MB size, gamers need to have enough space in the phone to download it.

The 0.20.0 update for PUBG Mobile Lite comes with several exciting updates and features like a Universal Mark Feature and Winter Castle.

Here’s a how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update on Android

Visit official website of PUBG Mobile Lite

Click on the ‘Download APK’ option.

The download for the APK file will start.

Now players can enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option

Now players will have to locate and install the APK file

What is dissappointing for Indian PUBG GAMERS?

Do also note that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so it is strictly advised that Indian gamers should not download the game.

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market. Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.