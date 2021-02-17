PUBG Mobile Season 18: Launch date, new features - check latest updates

New Delhi: PUBG is a revolutionary title in the gaming industry. The game has a special place in Battle Royale genre and millions of fans are waiting for it to relaunch in India. Here's the latest information from the gaming company. The PUBG Corp is expected to launch the season 18 by the end of March.

PUBG is currently running the season 17 which introduced unique features such as runic power which the players can use in combating the enemies. It is expected that PUBG's next season, PUBG Mobile Season 18 will bring many features which include a brand new vehicle, a Karakin map.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 will consist of all the features from the beta version 1.3.0. There will be Karakin map available to the players. Karakin becomes the sixth map in the history of gameplay. The first map was Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok was the second and third map. Vikendi and Livik were fourth and fifth map in the game. The Karakin map is based on the North African coast and has an area of 2 sq. km.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 will introduce many new weapons as well. The introduction of a sticky bomb is expected. Users can explode a wall with the help of this new sticky bomb. The players can use these spaces as hideouts. There will be Panzerfaust, a new firearm which is used in pointing rockets and can destroy objects. There is a Sniper Rifle, Mosin Nagant.

It is expected that PUBG Mobile will arrive after March 21. The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

