PUBG New State download: Know launch date, maps and other details

New Delhi: Krafton, the developer of popular mobile games such as PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is gearing up to launch a new battle royale game in markets all over the world. On November 11, PUBG New State will be released worldwide. PUBG: New State was first tested in a few countries early this year, and after months of testing, the game will be released on iOS and Android in over 200 countries, including India.

PUBG New State download date

The release date for PUBG New State is likely to be November 11. The Indian App Store, on the other hand, lists November 12 as the release date. The game's specific release date has yet to be determined. PUBG: New State will be released as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 languages, according to Krafton.

PUBG New State will be accessible in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store around the world.

In terms of PUBG: New State's development, the game was created by PUBG Studios. It will "deliver the entire, uncompromised battle royale gaming experience now available in PUBG: Battlegrounds to iOS and Android, making it one of the most realistic and technologically advanced mobile games to date," according to Krafton.

PUBG: New State will also feature four unique maps, including the future-set Troi and franchise staple Erangel, according to Krafton. It will also be updated on a regular basis with new content, improved gameplay, and a season-based service that emphasises gameplay balance and enjoyment.

You can also pre-register for the PUBG New State game before it becomes live. To do so, go to the individual app stores and search for PUBG New State, then select the 'pre-order' option. When the game starts, you will receive exclusive benefits if you pre-register.

