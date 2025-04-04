Raghav Chadha Criticises Centre Over US Tariffs, Urges Caution On Starlink Entry

New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha has questioned the Indian government’s approach toward US-based Starlink and rising US tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, he urged the Centre to clarify its stand on national security, data privacy, and the risks of allowing Starlink to operate in India, especially as the government moves closer to granting it a broadband license.

Government Waived Google Tax, But Faced US Tariffs

Raghav Chadha raised concerns over the government's one-sided approach towards the US, especially after scrapping the Google Tax—officially known as the Equalization Levy. He pointed out that this move, made through a recent amendment to the Finance Act, gave major relief to US tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Meta, but cost India around Rs 3,000 crore in lost revenue.

Despite India’s friendly gesture, Chadha noted, the US went ahead and slapped a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods. He warned that this could hurt India’s economy significantly, potentially reducing GDP growth by 50 to 100 basis points.

Chadha’s Sharp Jibe at US-India Trade Dynamics

Taking a dig at India’s ties with the US, Raghav Chadha said, “We did everything to win America's heart, but in return, the US imposed a 26 per cent tariff, hurting our economy.”

He even quoted a popular line to sum up the situation: “Accha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka, yaar ne hi loot liya ghar yaar ka…”

Chadha Urges Govt to Hold Starlink Approval

Raghav Chadha urged the government to delay approving Starlink’s entry into India. He suggested using it as a “bargaining chip” to push back against the high US tariffs on Indian goods and strengthen India’s position in trade talks.