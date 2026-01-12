Advertisement
NewsTechnologyRay-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI Smart Glasses To Be Available On THIS E-Commerce Platform; Check Features, Price And Sale Date
TECHNOLOGY

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI Smart Glasses To Be Available On THIS E-Commerce Platform; Check Features, Price And Sale Date

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI Smart Glasses Price In India: The wearable device is build on the previous generation of Meta smart glasses, bringing a more capable camera system, upgraded Meta AI integration and revised designs. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI Smart Glasses To Be Available On THIS E-Commerce Platform; Check Features, Price And Sale DateImage Credit: ray-ban.com (Official)

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI Smart Glasses Price In India: After a global launch, Meta has finally brought the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses to India, marking the company’s expansion of wearable devices in the country. The AI-powered glasses will soon be available on Amazon India, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Until now, buyers could only purchase the smart glasses from Ray-Ban’s official website. Amazon has set up a dedicated microsite for the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses. While the page does not mention a launch date, it does highlight the main features of the product.

The wearable device is build on the previous generation of Meta smart glasses, bringing a more capable camera system, upgraded Meta AI integration and revised designs. The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses are available in Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner styles. It is offered in colour options such as Shiny Cosmic Blue and Shiny Mystic Violet.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI Smart Glasses Features

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses come with an upgraded 3K Ultra HD camera that offers improved stabilisation and better low-light performance. It is powered by the Meta AI. The smart glasses can answer questions based on what the user is seeing.

They support 3K video recording through a five-microphone system and allow hands-free photo and video capture. Users also get open-ear speakers with built-in microphones and voice access to Meta AI using the “Hey Meta” command. The product offers a regular fit and delivers up to 48 hours of total battery life when used with the charging case.

To widen its appeal in India, the smart glasses support Hindi voice interaction and also come with AI voice options. Adding further, Meta plans to enable UPI Lite payments, allowing users to scan QR codes and make payments using voice commands linked to their WhatsApp-connected bank account.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses Price In India

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses are priced starting at Rs 39,900. The Amazon listing is expected to follow the same pricing announced earlier by Ray-Ban India. However, the company has not yet confirmed the official sale date. 

