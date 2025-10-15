Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Introduced With UPI Lite Payments And Diwali-Themed Photo Feature: How Will Payments Be Processed?

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Features: Meta announced that the Ray-Ban Meta glasses users in India will receive a major update featuring several new Meta AI tools aimed at making the glasses more useful, personal, and fun. The update introduces hands-free voice interactions, full Hindi language support, UPI Lite payments, and Diwali-inspired photo editing options.

According to Meta, these features will offer more localized and practical experiences, helping the smart glasses become a more integrated part of daily life. With this update, users can now interact with Meta AI using their voice through the glasses or the Meta AI app.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Language

The assistant can respond out loud, answer questions, explain topics, tell jokes, and assist with everyday tasks. A key highlight of the rollout is the introduction of full Hindi language support. Starting this week, users can set Hindi as their preferred language in the Meta AI app under Device Settings, Meta AI Language and Voice.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Features

This feature allows users to interact with the glasses entirely in Hindi -- from asking questions and getting information to taking photos, making calls, and controlling media. The update has been powered by tools developed by Sarvam, one of India’s leading foundational model companies.

Meta Introduces Diwali-Themed Photo Feature

To celebrate the festive season, Meta is also introducing a special Diwali-themed photo feature. Users can say “Hey Meta, restyle this” while wearing the glasses, and Meta AI will automatically add Diwali-inspired effects such as lights, fireworks, and rangoli to their photos. The restyled images can then be viewed in the Meta AI app. (Also Read: Apple Teases New MacBook Pro Launch With M5 Chip And Better Battery; Check Expected Price)

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: UPI QR Code Payments

In another exciting move, Meta is testing UPI QR code payments directly through Ray-Ban Meta glasses. At the Global Fintech Fest, it was shown that users will soon be able to make UPI Lite payments under Rs 1,000 just by looking at a QR code and saying, “Hey Meta, scan and pay.”

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: How Will Payments Be Processed?

The payment will be processed via the user’s WhatsApp-linked bank account, allowing faster, seamless transactions without needing a phone or wallet. (With IANS Input)