New Delhi: The National eGovernance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has developed Entity Locker, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to transform the management and verification of business/organisation documents.

Entity Locker is a secure, cloud-based solution that simplifies the storage, sharing, and verification of documents for a wide range of entities, including large organisations, corporations, micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs), trusts, startups and societies.

You can check out Entity Locker: https://entity.digilocker.gov.in/



Entity Locker is built on a robust technological framework that integrates with multiple government and regulatory systems, offering the following facility:

Real-time access and verification of documents through integration with government databases

Consent-based mechanisms for secure sharing of sensitive information

Aadhaar-authenticated role-based access management to ensure accountability

10 GB of encrypted cloud storage for secure document management

Legally valid digital signatures for authenticating documents

By consolidating these features, the platform aims to minimize administrative overhead, reduce processing times, and enhance operational efficiency for businesses.

Here are the Benefits of You Entity Locker



- Streamlines document sharing and access with partners and stakeholders

- Built-in features simplify adherence to regulations and reporting requirements

- Ensures accountability by tracking all document-related activities

- Consolidates storage and security to reduce administrative overhead

- Minimizes document processing times and operational bottlenecks

- Seamless integration with Government organisations

Entity Locker’s seamless integration with systems such as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and other regulatory institutions provides businesses instant access to critical documents. This connectivity facilitates simplified compliance processes and ensures efficient document management.

The platform supports various use cases, including:

- Vendor verification on the procurement portal

- Expedited loan applications for MSMEs

- FSSAI compliance documentation

- Vendor verification during registration in GSTN, MCA and tendering process

- Streamlined corporate annual filings



The platform is a critical component of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, aligning with the vision of the Union Budget 2024-25 for enhanced digital governance and ease of doing business.