Realme 10 lineup launch date CONFIRMED; check specs, price, processor, camera & more

New Delhi: Realme has announced that the Realme 10 series will go on sale in November. The smartphone may debut in the company's domicile country China first before making its way to other country's marketplaces, including India, within a few weeks. There have been rumours about the new series for some time, and we can anticipate that the lineup will feature both a regular model, most likely to be dubbed the Realme 10 and a Pro variant.

According to several rumours, the normal model will be joined by a Realme 10 Pro+ model. Realme has not yet made the precise launch date official. Madhav Sheth, the head of Realme India, indicated that the upcoming Realme 10 series would include an octa-core CPU and a flat-edge design while simultaneously sharing the announcement on Twitter. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest Rs 100 daily in THIS plan, get more than Rs 2 lakh in 5 years)

The latter might only apply to the normal model, as a top business executive recently indicated that the Realme 10 Pro+ (or Pro) might receive a curved display. Another reliable tipper who goes by the name Ice Universe confirmed that the Pro model would have a curved display. (Also Read: Redmi Note 12 lineup launch date CONFIRMED; check specs, price, processor, camera & more)

The tipper added in a tweet that the majority of smartphone OEMs are currently considering curved displays or extremely thin bezels for their upcoming models. Samsung, on the other hand, is apparently switching back to a flat-screen design with wider bezels.

In the meantime, the main specifications and design of a Realme phone thought to be the Realme 10 Pro+ have recently been discovered on China's TENAA certification website.

According to rumours, it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Customers may also have the option of an 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. Additionally, a 4890mAh battery with 65W rapid charging capability may be included in the smartphone. The next Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to have an OIS-enabled main rear camera, similar to the Realme 9 Pro+ of last year.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 is said to have a MediaTek Helio G92 processor and 33W fast charging. A 120Hz LCD could be used in place of the AMOLED panel. There is still a lack of clarity around pricing, but shortly further specifics are anticipated.