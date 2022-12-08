New Delhi: In India, Realme has introduced two new smartphones from its Realme 10 line. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ have been unveiled by the business. The larger variant is the first smartphone in its price category to offer a curved AMOLED display. Although the Realme 10 Pro has a different set of features, both phones' rear panels have largely comparable designs. The front sides and the display, however, are radically dissimilar.

Three storage options of the Realme 10 Pro+ have been released, and the business is offering the virtual RAM functionality to augment the RAM that is physically constrained. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display. This is the device's standout feature because it is the first flagship phone under Rs 25,000 to have a curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher.

6GB+128GB, INR 23,999

8GB +128GB, INR 25,999

8GB +256GB, INR 27,999



The first sale begins on December 14, 12:00 PM!

A 6nm chipset called the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 powers the Realme 10 Pro+. This chipset was installed in India's first smartphone. The device receives Mali-G68. Realme's newly launched Realme 10 pro+ has a triple-lens system including a 108MP lens that can shoot in raw mode making the main camera module. There is a 16MP front camera on the phone for selfies and video chats.

The Realme 10 Pro and the plus model have both been released. Although the device has a flat LCD screen, its 120hz high refresh rate is still present. The flagship smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The Realme 10 Pro 5G comes in two variations. On December 16, the first sale will take place.

The sale starts 14th Dec with prices starting from ₹17,999/-

Three colours will be offered for the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Hyperspace, Nebula, Blue, and Dark Matter.