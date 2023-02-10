Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: A new smartphone from Realme has been unveiled in collaboration with Coca-Cola. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone focuses on the design and features the recognisable red branding of Coca-Cola on the back panel. To mirror the aesthetics of the soft drink industry, even the rims of the rear cameras have a subtle red tint.

The ordinary Realme 10 Pro, which debuted in India in December, shares the same characteristics as the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition in all other respects. The 8GB RAM version of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola costs Rs 20,999 in India. Through Realme networks, the flash sale (limited sale) begins today in India. (Also Read: Price Drop Alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Price Cut of Rs 8000: Check Discount Offer on Amazon and Flipkart)

The base Realme 10 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 18,999. The most expensive model costs Rs 19,999 and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. (Also Read: IT Layoffs 2023: Yahoo Latest Firm to Join Sacking Spree, Company to Fire 20% of Employees)

The Realme 10 Pro ordinary and Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition have similar specs except for a redesigned look. According to Realme, the panel's matte black mimics an aluminum finish. The coating on the back, however, prevents unwelcome fingerprint smudges.

Performance-wise, the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen, a 108-megapixel camera, and a 5000mAh battery. This edition, as opposed to the Pro Plus model, has a flat screen as opposed to a curved screen. The phone also has a Snapdragon 695 CPU inside.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will come in a unique package for customers who plan to purchase it. Stickers and a SIM ejector pin with a can opener style are also included in the packaging. A 33W charger and a Type-A to Type-C cable, both in the original white colour, are also included in the bundle.

Other than that, the package is decorated in a variety of red hues to honour the Realme and Coca-Cola collaboration.