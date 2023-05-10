Realme 11 Pro+ 5G To Launch In India Soon: Check Price, Specs, And More

New Delhi: On May 10, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is scheduled to launch in China. Prior to its release, the business has been teasing the main details and attributes of the new number series smartphone. The 200-megapixel triple-camera configuration on Realme's midrange smartphone has already been made public; it is currently the greatest resolution available for mobile cameras.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G appears to be on track for an early India release. On Twitter, the business has hinted about the arrival of a new smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera. (Also Read: Google I/O 2023: These Products Are Going To Be Unveiled Today At The Event)

Without stating the name of the phone, a tweet promotes the 200-megapixel sensor of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The Realme 11 Pro+ is anticipated to be the "number series" phone mentioned in the tweet, though. The tweet also praises the new Realme phone's photographic capabilities. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Series Display Details Leaked: Check Expected Price, Specs, And More)

The teaser article does not include specific information, such as a debut date, on the company's plans to introduce the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in India. After the phone makes its debut in China later on Wednesday, we may anticipate some information to be made available. A possible launch date for the phone in India has purportedly been discovered on the BIS certification website.

It is official that the Samsung ISOCELL HM3 main camera sensor will be found in the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. It is anticipated that the 200-megapixel primary camera would be combined with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The phone includes a curved AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Realme. 6.7 inches tall and with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, the screen is most likely.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is simply a rebadged version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, was discovered in the device on Geekbench. It has been revealed that the device offers up to 1TB of storage. Realme is also anticipated to introduce the phone in China with up to 16GB of RAM.

It will contain a 5000mAh battery and allow 100W quick charging. The phone will be 183g in weight. It is anticipated to come pre-installed with Android 13 and Realme UI 4.0