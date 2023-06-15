Realme 11 Pro+ First Sale Starts Today: Check Price, Discounts, Specs, Where To Buy, And More

New Delhi: Realme 11 Pro+ sale starts today in India. The smartphone was launched by the company at the start of this ongoing month. The much-tooted phone of Realme comes with a 200 MP camera, 100W fast charging support, and many more. There are such claims in the market that the Realme 11 Pro+ is the most offering in Realme's numbered series.

Realme 11 Pro+ Price In India

Its 8 GB and 256 GB variant costs Rs 27,999 in India and the 12 GB, 256 GB model priced at Rs 29,999.

Where To Buy?

The smartphone will be available on Realme's official website, Flipkart, and the company's offline stores from today. Interested one can buy from these platforms.

Bank Offers On Realme 11 Pro+

The price of the smartphone can be further reduced. Customers can get up to Rs 2000 off by using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Specifications Of Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.

Realme 11 Pro+ works on Android 13 and it packs up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB expandable storage. The smartphone sports a 200 MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The smartphone has a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video chats. Realme 11 Pro+ houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.