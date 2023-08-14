Realme 11 With 108 MP, 67W Charging Launching On THIS Date: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: After revealing the Realme 11 Pro series in India in June 2023, Realme will soon introduce the Realme 11 and Realme 11X. The company announced that the ordinary Realme 11 5G sports a 108-megapixel primary camera and 67W fast charging capabilities before the device's formal introduction. Similar quick charging technology that supports extremely fast 5G browsing speeds will be included on the Realme 11X 5G as well.

Realme 11, 11X: Launch Date

The launch date for the next phones in India has not yet been disclosed by Realme.



Realme 11, 11X: Main Camera

Realme notes in a press release that the Realme 11's main camera features a Samsung HM6 sensor. The phone's 3x in-sensor zoom is said to provide images that are comparable to photographs that were taken with 3X optical zoom.

Additionally, Realme promises faster image processing and sharper focus. This development, it continues, yields "focus accuracy that is nine times higher than devices equipped with the HM2 sensor." Additionally, the camera will come with additional filters like Tranquil, Crisp, and Cinematic.

Realme 11, 11X: Battery And Fast Charging Features

Regarding the 67W charging speed, Realme claims the Realme 11 5G can charge 50 percent in 17 minutes and 100 percent in 47 minutes. There is a 5,000mAh battery within the phone.

On the official website, the Realme 11 5G's design has been previewed in advance of the introduction. The iPhone 12-inspired flat sides of the phone are present. The image also reveals a 3.5mm audio connector at the bottom and a fingerprint scanner built into the power button.

The selfie camera has a hole-punch cutout in the front, while the dual rear cameras are housed in a circular module on the back.

The Realme 11 5G for India appears to be similar to the Realme 11 5G introduced in Taiwan last month, according to the official poster. Dimensity 6100+ SoC from MediaTek, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, powers the phone.

A 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture and an 89.1-degree field of view is also included on the rear panel. The Realme 11 5G has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, according to a render posted by 91Mobiles, the Realme 11X 5G is also expected to have a comparable design. The phone's processor could be different.

In India, the Realme 11 and Realme 11X are anticipated to be less than Rs 20,000. The devices will compete with Samsung Galaxy M14 and Xiaomi's new Redmi 12 series.