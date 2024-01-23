Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Launching In India On January 29, Top 7 Points To Know

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme has already announced the launch date of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series of smartphones in India. Realme will launch its new lineup on January 29, 2024. The lineup is expected to include Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+, and possibly a Realme 12 Pro Max. Notably, this will be the company’s first flagship smartphone launch this year.

Ahead of the official launch, discover the technological marvels of the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ as we unravel the seven compelling talking points that define these smartphones. From cutting-edge camera capabilities to powerful processors and sleek designs, these devices promise a stronger and more amazing smartphone.

Get ready to #BeAPortraitMaster!

Join us on 29th Jan at 12 Noon, as we introduce the blockbuster master #realme12ProSeries5G. #StayTuned



Know more: https://t.co/dwerY9j0Po pic.twitter.com/6yMo6mDvq3 — realme (@realmeIndia) January 15, 2024

Let's have a quick look at the talking points of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series

-As per Realme teasers, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ will have a periscope lens, which could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

-The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is rumored to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and sport 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It's only a few lucky ones who get to take a sneak peek into the making of #realme12ProSeries5G!#realme fans witnessing the master in its raw element.



Know more: https://t.co/3BdtzFA7bP#BeAPortraitMaster pic.twitter.com/fN3aTckIWx — realme (@realmeIndia) January 22, 2024

-The Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are expected to house 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support.

-The smartphones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset on the Realme 12 Pro+ and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset on the Realme 12 Pro smartphone.

-Both smartphones may also come with a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back.

-The Realme 12 Pro is likely to come in two variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, respectively. It is expected to come in two colors options, Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.

-The Realme 12 Pro+ could come with two 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, respectively. The handset will likely come in three color options: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue.'