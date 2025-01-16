Realme 14 Pro+ 5G And Realme 14 Pro 5G Launched In India, Starting At Rs...

New Delhi: Realme has officially launched its next-gen Realme 14 Pro series in India. It includes two models: the Realme 14 Pro and the Realme 14 Pro+. Starting at Rs 24,999, the series offers a range of premium features. Let’s explore what these smartphones have to offer.

Realme 14 Pro series: India price and availability

The Realme 14 Pro series has officially launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 24,999. However, after applying bank discounts, the price drops to Rs 22,999. The first sale will begin on January 23 at 12 noon. Here's a breakdown of the prices for both models.

Prices and offers for the Realme 14 Pro series:

Realme 14 Pro:

- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 24,999 (Effective price after Rs 2,000 bank offer: Rs 22,999)

- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 26,999 (Effective price after Rs 2,000 bank offer: Rs 24,999)

Realme 14 Pro+:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 29,999 (Up to Rs 4,000 bank offer available)

8GB + 256GB: Rs 31,999 (Up to Rs 4,000 bank offer available)

12GB + 256GB: Rs 30,999 (Up to Rs 4,000 bank offer available)

Realme is offering limited-time pre-booking deals on their phones, available on Flipkart, realme.in, and in all retail stores.

key features for the Realme 14 Pro series:

Realme 14 Pro 5G:

- Camera: 50MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro sensor.

- Selfie Camera: 16MP front camera.

- Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED curved Vision display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

- Battery: 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

- Protection: IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

- Eye Protection: Advanced eye protection features.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G:

- Camera: 50MP periscope telephoto lens, 8MP ultrawide lens.

- Selfie Camera: 32MP front camera.

- Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

- Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

- Battery: 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging for quicker recharging.

- Protection: IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

- Eye Protection: Advanced eye protection features.

Both models offer strong connectivity options, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C, and in-display fingerprint sensors. The Pro+ variant also includes NFC for added convenience.