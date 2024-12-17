Realme 14x 5G Official Launch Date In India Confirmed; Could Debut With 6.67-inch HD+ Display; Check Expected Specs, Price

Realme 14x 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch the official launch date of the Realme 14x 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming smartphone will be a successor to the Realme 13 Pro. The smartphone is likely to come with a new chip, an updated camera and features that could be new for the mid-range segment.

The smartphone is expected to be available in three stunning colours: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red. It may come in three storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Notably, Realme is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 14x 5G, in India on December 18.

The #realme14x5G is all set to take over. #Dumdaar5GKiller is coming tomorrow!

Launch and first sale at 12 PM! Get ready for performance that’ll blow your mind!



Know more:https://t.co/9LHPpphjlbhttps://t.co/harpyyPzPW pic.twitter.com/7W84QivHKC — realme (@realmeIndia) December 17, 2024

Realme 14X 5G Price In India And Availability (Expected)

The much-anticipated smartphone is rumoured to be priced under Rs 15,000. It is suggested that the Realme 14X smartphone is likely to come into the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 11,999. The device will be available for purchase immediately after the launch on Realme’s official website and Flipkart at 12 PM IST.

Realme 14X 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 14x is expected to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ display, slightly smaller than the 6.72-inch screen on the Realme 12x. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, paired with up to 18GB of Dynamic RAM (8GB physical and 10GB virtual) and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone could boast military-grade shock resistance and is promoted as “fall-proof.” The smartphone could be equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

On the photography front, the phone will come with a 50MP primary camera. Adding further, it promises improved 5G connectivity with claims of a 115% stronger signal.