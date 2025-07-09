Realme 15 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Could Debut With GT Boost 3.0 For Gaming; Check Expected Specs And Price

Realme 15 5G Series India Launch: Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand, is set to launch the Realme 15 5G Series in India. The series is expected to include the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. The company will launch the smartphone on July 24. The devices are teased to get a new redesigned camera module from last year’s Realme 14 series.

Realme also revealed that the upcoming Realme 15 5G series has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 1.1 million. Earlier, Realme announced AI imaging tools like AI Edit Genie and AI Party for the Realme 15 Pro 5G smartphone in the country.

Realme 15 5G Series Specifications (Expected)

The smartphones touted as the brand’s most advanced “AI Party Phone” yet, is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, promising significant improvements in CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The handsets is expected to feature GT Boost 3.0, Realme’s proprietary frame-by-frame optimization engine for enhanced performance, especially during intensive tasks.

The phone will debut with Gaming Coach 2.0, offering real-time strategic guidance for gamers. The series will come equipped with AI-driven features such as AI Edit Genie and AI Party, along with upgrades like brighter displays, slimmer form factor, faster chipsets, and better battery life.

As per leaks, the Realme 15 Pro 5G could launch in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB storage models. It is likely to sport a 1.5K flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and another 50MP sensor.

Realme 15 5G Series Price In India And Availability (Expected)

The standard Realme 15 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 21,999, while the Pro variant may retail for approximately Rs 27,000, inclusive of bank offers. The smartphones are likely to be available via the Realme India Store and Flipkart, and could arrive in multiple colour options such as Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green.