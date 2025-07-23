Realme 15 And Realme 15 Pro India Launch On July 24: Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery And Price

Realme 15 Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is set to launch its new Realme 15 series smartphones in India tomorrow, July 24. The lineup will include two models: the Realme 15 and the Realme 15 Pro. The company has revealed that the upcoming Realme 15 series has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1.1 million. Earlier, Realme announced AI imaging tools like AI Edit Genie and AI Party for the Realme 15 Pro 5G smartphone in the country.

Furthermore, the Realme 15 is expected to be available in three colour options: Silk Pink, Velvet Green, and Flowing Silver. The Realme 15 Pro is likely to come in Velvet Green and Flowing Silver, with Silk Purple replacing Silk Pink. However, key details, including prices and specifications, have been leaked online ahead of the official launch event.

Realme 15 Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 15 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, an impressive peak brightness of 6,500 nits, and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor and paired with a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging.

On the photography front, the smartphone will sport a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens on the rear, while the front will house a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is likely to measure just 7.66mm in thickness and will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme 15 Pro Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with the same 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate as the standard model. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, ensuring strong performance. Like its sibling, the device will pack a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the photography front, the Realme 15 Pro is likely to offer a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide lens, along with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Pro variant will have a slightly thicker body at 7.69mm but will retain the same IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme 15 Series Price In India And Availability

The top-end Realme 15 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 39,999, while the base variant could start below Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the standard Realme 15 is likely to be priced under Rs 25,000. Following the launch event scheduled for 7:00 PM IST on July 24, both smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart.