Realme 15T 5G Goes On Sale In India: Check Camera, Display, Battery, Price, And Bank Discount

Realme 15T 5G Price In India: Realme launched the 15T 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone goes on sale for the first time today via Flipkart. The phone comes in three color options: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium. The company has promised three years of major Android updates and four years of security support for the device.

The newly-launched smartphone offers several AI-powered tools, such as AI Edit Genie for picture editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, smart image matting, and a range of soft light filters. The device competes with the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Vivo T4, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, iQOO Neo 10R, and Infinix GT 30 Pro. The Realme 15T 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15.

Realme 15T 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM dimming for an enhanced viewing experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, built on a 6nm process, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 10W reverse charging support, the phone is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of gaming, more than 25 hours of YouTube playback, and 128 hours of music streaming—all packed in a slim profile measuring 7.79mm in thickness and weighing 181 grams. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Launched - Key Features And Specs)

On the photography front, it sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while selfies and video calls are handled by a 50MP front camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. Adding further, the device is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes and resist hot or cold water jets from any direction.

Realme 15T 5G Price In India And Bank Discount

The smartphone starts at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 24,999 for the top-end 12GB+256GB version. As part of the launch offers on Flipkart, buyers can avail of a Rs 2,000 bank discount or a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus (Rs 5,000 on the 12GB variant).