Realme 15T 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Other Features

Realme 15T 5G India Launch: Realme has announced the official launch date of the Realme 15T 5G smartphone in India. The company will launch the new midrange handset on September 2 at 12 PM IST. It will join the existing Realme 15 lineup, comprising the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro. The Realme 15T 5G smartphone will come in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium colour options.

The device will support AI-backed editing tools like AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, and AI Landscape and comes with a textured design and a matte finish. The company claims that the upcoming Realme 15T 5G smartphone is the lightest smartphone with a battery of this capacity. It is far lighter than the Redmi 15 that measures 217g.

The Realme 15T 5G is expected to come with Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. The company promises 3 OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Realme 15T 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colour depth, and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The device may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, an upgrade over the Dimensity 6300 found in the 14T. (Also Read: WhatsApp, Apple Fix Dangerous 'Zero-Click' Bug With New Security Update; Here’s How To Stay Protected)

The smartphone will feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it highly durable against dust and water. It will be powered by a massive 7,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support and 10W reverse charging. Despite the large battery, the device will remain slim and lightweight at just 7.79mm thick and 181g in weight.

On the camera front, the Realme 15T 5G may sport a dual rear setup with AI features, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor capable of 4K video recording, alongside a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Adding further, the device will feature a 6,050 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system to ensure effective thermal management during heavy usage. (Also Read: Is TikTok Coming Back To India? ByteDance-Owned Company Starts Hiring for THESE Job Roles In Gurgaon – Details Here)

Realme 15T 5G Price In India (Expectations)

The company is expected to announce the official pricing of the device at launch. However, the Realme 15T 5G is rumoured to start at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB models could be priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. The smartphone will reportedly be available via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and select offline retailers.