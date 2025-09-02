Realme 15T 5G Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery And AI Features; Check Camera, Display, Price And Launch Offers

Realme 15T 5G India Launch: Realme has launched a new mid-range phone, the Realme 15T 5G, in India. The newly introduced smartphone joins the Realme 15 series as the successor to the Realme 14T 5G, which debuted earlier in April. It now expands the Realme 15 lineup, which already includes the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro.

The phone comes in three color options: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium. The Realme 15T 5G will compete in the Rs 25,000 price segment against rivals such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Vivo T4, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, iQOO Neo 10R, and Infinix GT 30 Pro. The Realme 15T 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15.

The company has promised three years of major Android updates and four years of security support for the device, although it will not ship with the latest Android 16 version. Adding further, the company said that the smartphone offers several AI-powered tools, such as AI Edit Genie for picture editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, smart image matting, and a range of soft light filters. (Also Read: Apple To Launch Watch Ultra 3 With Satellite Connectivity On Sept 9; Check Expected Specs And Health Features)

Realme 15T 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM dimming for an enhanced viewing experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, built on a 6nm process, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 10W reverse charging support, the phone is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of gaming, more than 25 hours of YouTube playback, and 128 hours of music streaming—all packed in a slim profile measuring 7.79mm in thickness and weighing 181 grams.

On the photography front, it sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while selfies and video calls are handled by a 50MP front camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. Adding further, the device is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes and resist hot or cold water jets from any direction. (Also Read: iPhone 17 India Launch On Sept 9: Are iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max On Vintage List? Apple To Discontinue Older MacBook And iPhone Models)

Realme 15T 5G Price In India, Sale Date And Launch Offers

The device starts at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 24,999 for the top-end 12GB+256GB version. As part of the launch offers on Flipkart, buyers can avail of a Rs 2,000 bank discount or a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus (Rs 5,000 on the 12GB variant).

With these offers, the effective prices drop to Rs 18,999, Rs 20,999, and Rs 22,999. Pre-bookings begin today, while sales will go live from September 6 on Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline stores.