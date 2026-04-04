Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Best Phone Under Rs 35,000? Camera, battery, price, and other specs compared

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5 Price In India: If you are looking for the best smartphone under Rs 30,000–35,000 in India, the comparison between the Realme 16 5G and the OnePlus Nord 5 is worth your attention. Both smartphones are positioned in the highly competitive mid-range segment and offer a strong mix of performance, display quality, battery life, and camera capabilities. The Realme 16 5G stands out with its massive 7,000mAh battery, IP69 durability rating, and newer Android 16 software, making it a solid choice for users prioritising longevity and ruggedness.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 5 brings flagship-grade power with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a smoother 144Hz AMOLED display, and more versatile camera features, appealing to gamers and performance-focused users. With both devices starting at Rs 31,999, buyers may find it difficult to choose between them. In this detailed comparison, we break down design, display, processor, AI features, camera, battery, connectivity, and price to help you decide which smartphone offers better value for money in this segment.

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Design and Build

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The Realme 16 5G focuses on practicality and durability with a relatively slim 183g body and an IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance, making it more rugged for everyday use. It also introduces a unique “selfie mirror” design element near the rear camera for creative photography. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord 5 leans towards a premium design approach with Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a slightly larger and heavier build, and refined aesthetics, though it lacks an official IP rating like Realme. (Also Read: Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro tipped to launch in April; Check expected specs and price)

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Display

Realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an extremely high 4,200 nits peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor visibility. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 5 offers a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a smoother 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, Ultra HDR support, and better display protection. While Realme excels in brightness, the Nord 5 delivers a more premium and immersive viewing experience overall.

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Processor and Performance

The Realme 16 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, which is suitable for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 5 is equipped with the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, combined with faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, offering significantly better performance, faster app loading, and superior gaming capabilities.

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: AI Features

Realme integrates AI mainly into camera features, such as AI-driven photography enhancements and its innovative selfie mirror for better framing. The OnePlus Nord 5, powered by a flagship chipset, is better positioned for advanced AI tasks including smarter image processing, improved gaming optimisation, and system-level AI enhancements, thanks to the more powerful processor architecture.

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Camera

Realme 16 5G comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor, along with a 50MP front camera, focusing on simplicity and unique selfie features. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord 5 offers a more versatile setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera capable of 4K video recording, making it better for both photography and videography.

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Battery and Charging

The Realme 16 5G packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging and reverse charging, prioritising long battery life and endurance. The OnePlus Nord 5 is slightly behind in capacity at 6,800mAh but compensates with faster 80W charging, along with advanced features like bypass charging for gaming and reverse charging, offering a more balanced battery experience.

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Connectivity

Both smartphones support 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple navigation systems like GPS and GLONASS. However, the OnePlus Nord 5 has a slight edge with Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC support, while the Realme 16 5G comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and lacks NFC, making Nord more feature-rich in connectivity.

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Security Features

Both devices offer modern biometric security options, including in-display fingerprint sensors and face unlock. However, Realme gains an additional advantage with its IP69 rating, adding a layer of physical security against water and dust, which is not present on the Nord 5. (Also Read:iQOO Z11x 5G Review: 50MP primary camera, 7200mAh battery, IP69+ rating under Rs 20,000? Check 4 pros and 2 cons)

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Software and Updates

Realme 16 5G ships with Android 16 and guarantees three OS upgrades along with four years of security updates, making it more future-proof. The OnePlus Nord 5 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, which offers a clean and smooth UI experience but currently starts with an older Android version.

Realme 16 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5: Price and Colour Options

The Realme 16 5G is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs. 36,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB version. It is available in Air Black and Air White colour options and is currently up for preorder via Flipkart and Realme’s official online store, with sales starting April 5.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 5 also starts at Rs. 31,999 but offers higher base storage with its 8GB + 256GB variant, along with additional options of 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The device comes in Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, and Dry Ice colourways, giving users more premium finish choices at similar pricing.