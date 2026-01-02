Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002416https://zeenews.india.com/technology/realme-16-pro-series-india-launch-confirmed-check-expected-prices-colours-and-key-specs-3002416.html
NewsTechnologyRealme 16 Pro Series India Launch Confirmed: Check Expected Prices, Colours, And Key Specs
TECHNOLOGY

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Confirmed: Check Expected Prices, Colours, And Key Specs

Realme 16 Pro: The lineup includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, along with the upcoming Realme Pad 3 5G. While Realme has confirmed the launch date, pricing details are yet to be officially announced.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Confirmed: Check Expected Prices, Colours, And Key SpecsRealme 16 pro series (Image: realme)

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro series is set to launch in India in the first week of January 2026, and ahead of the official announcement, details about its pricing and variants have surfaced online. The lineup includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, along with the upcoming Realme Pad 3 5G. While Realme has confirmed the launch date, pricing details are yet to be officially announced.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Switzerland explosion
What Led To Explosion At Swiss Bar Leaving Dozens Dead And 100 Injured? DNA
China
Mass vs Mission: Why China’s Record Year Doesn't Change India’s Space Calculus
west bengal crime news
Cop Held For Death Of Woman Home Guard In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
J&K education
JKBOSE Launches First-Ever Shina Textbooks for Classes 1And 2
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema
MMU Objects To ‘Vande Mataram’ Initiatives In J&K, Calls Them Un-Islamic
Assam CM 2026
Assam CM Highlights Achievements And Announces New Initiatives For 2026
DRDO
DRDO Weapon Systems Key During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Rajnath Singh
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
UP Man Missing Since 1997 Returns Home After 28 Years To Collect SIR Documents
Faridabad gang rape
'She Called Me At 3.30 am Sobbing': Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad
Border Security Force
19-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Apprehended By BSF In J-K