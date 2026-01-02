Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Confirmed: Check Expected Prices, Colours, And Key Specs

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro series is set to launch in India in the first week of January 2026, and ahead of the official announcement, details about its pricing and variants have surfaced online. The lineup includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, along with the upcoming Realme Pad 3 5G. While Realme has confirmed the launch date, pricing details are yet to be officially announced.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source