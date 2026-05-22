Realme 16T 5G launched in India with 8,000mAh Battery, 50 MP camera; Check price and latest features

Realme 16T 5G: Realme launched the Realme 16T 5G in India on May 22, 2026, at 12 PM IST, making it the fourth smartphone in the Realme 16 series. The phone is aimed at budget-conscious buyers looking for a device that can last for days on a single charge. One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is its 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Realme claims can last for up to three full days on a single charge.

Realme 16T 5G: Price and availability

The Realme 16T 5G starts at Rs 29,999 and goes up to Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale at 12 PM IST on May 27. Buyers can also avail of several bank offers while purchasing the device. Customers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on credit card EMI payments or enjoy bank and UPI offers worth up to Rs 2,000. Realme is also offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, along with an additional Rs 1,000 benefit for existing Realme users.

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Realme 16T: Camera

Realme has confirmed a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone’s LumaColor IMAGE Engine improves skin tones, shadows, and lighting automatically, while AI Portrait Glow adds effects like Flash, Rim Light, and Studio Light for better portraits. The phone supports 1080p video recording but does not offer 4K video support.

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Realme 16T: Display, design, and performance

The phone features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and gaming feel smooth. Since it uses an LCD panel instead of AMOLED, the colours and contrast may not look as rich as those on premium phones, but it still offers good value for the price.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the phone can easily handle daily use, social media, and casual gaming. It has a slim 8.88mm design, a metallic frame, and an aluminium-alloy camera module, giving it a premium look. The phone comes in Starlight Black, Starlight Red, and Aurora Green colour options.

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Realme 16T: Massive battery

The 8,000mAh battery is the biggest highlight of the Realme 16T. According to Realme, the phone can deliver up to 11 hours of continuous BGMI gaming at 60FPS, making it useful for students and heavy users. It also supports 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and overcharge protection for safer charging. Realme says its “7-Year Battery Health” feature helps slow battery wear over time, which could be helpful for people planning to use the phone for several years.

With the launch of the Realme 16T, the company aims to strengthen its position in the Rs 30,000 smartphone segment, where it will continue to compete with the OnePlus Nord CE6, Vivo T4 Pro, and other devices.