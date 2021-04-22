Realme 8 5G with up to 8GB RAM launches in India, check prices, features and more

On Thursday, Realme finally launched its Realme 8 5G in India, a day after the Chinse smartphone brand introduced the device in Thailand. Realme launched the Realme 8 5G via an online launch event.

You can purchase the Realme 8 5G smartphone from Flipkart and the Realme website from April 28, 12 pm (noon). You can also buy the smartphones later from offline stores. The online launch event was streamed live on Realme’s YouTube and social media channels.

Price of Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G comes in two variants: 4GB Ram+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage option. The former variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the latter one is priced at Rs 16,999. Realme has launched the latest device in two colour options: Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue.

Specifications of Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. The company claims that the smartphone is the first device that is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chip in India.

The smartphone’s design is quite similar to the looks of the Realme 8 4G version that was launched in India earlier in 2021. The device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Most interestingly, the smartphone has a Dynamic RAM Expansion feature that as the term suggests, increases the phone’s RAM capacity by using internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme 8 5G packs a triple camera system that comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a macro lens, and a mono lens. On the front, Relame has provided a 16-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.