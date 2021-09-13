Realme 8s 5G goes on first sale today, check price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Global manufacturer, ealme has scheduled the first sale for for realme 8s 5G on Monday, September 13. Realme 8i will be up for grabs on September 14 while the sale for Realme Pad is scheduled for September 16. Both the smartphones and realme pad will be available on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Last week, Realme had launched two new smartphones -- realme 8s 5G and realme 8i on Thursday. The company also introduced its first-ever tablet for the Indian consumers. (Also Read: Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter online sale on Wednesday, September 15: Know your reservation status, position in purchase queue)

The realme 8s 5G will be Priced at Rs 17,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB+128GB. Realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively.

The realme Pad will be available in three storage and connectivity variants -- 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) priced at Rs 13,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi+4G) at Rs 15,999 and 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi+4G) at Rs 17,999.

Realme 8s 5G is Equipped with a 90Hz ultra-smooth display and a 6.5-inch full screen, and houses 5000mAh battery with a 33W Dart charge. It has a 64MP nightscape camera and has a 16MP AI Beauty Selfie camera

Realme 8s 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The smartphone will be available in universe blue and universe purple colour options.

Realme 8i is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery with an 18W Fast Charge. It is t powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Making it the first in India to be powered by the same.

The smartphone features 50MP AI triple Camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It comes in two colour options: space black and space purple.

Realme Pad features a 10.4-inches WUXGA+ full screen and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor. (Also Read: iPhone 13 Pro to have max storage ever of 1TB: Report)

The tablet is equipped with 8MP ultra-wide-angle front camera and a 7100mAh mega battery and also supports an 18W quick charge. It will be available in two colours -- real Grey and Real Gold.

The company also said that the 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) version will be available soon.

Two new Bluetooth speakers -- Cobble Bluetooth Speaker and Pocket Bluetooth Speaker were also unveiled by the company.

With IANS Inputs