Realme announces GT2 Explorer Master to launch on July 12

New Delhi: Company representatives earlier affirmed that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master would debut this month. Today, the formal event is given a precise date, it will arrive on July 12 at 2:00 PM Beijing time.According to GSM Arena, the device is anticipated to be the company`s upcoming flagship, and we know it will utilise Qualcomm`s top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 architecture.Part of the newly divided Master series will be the new Realme phone (previously the Master editions were merely customised versions of the X-series phones).

Two mid-rangers made up the lineup the previous year, but this year`s lineup aims higher. The GT2 Explorer Master will have a more powerful chipset than the Realme GT2 Pro, but we won`t know whether it will be a worthwhile investment until the device`s formal introduction.

The screen is likely to be 6.7" AMOLED with only 1080p resolution, according to leaked specifications on TENAA, but charging is apparently expanding into the triple digits with two variants: 100W and 150W, as reported by GSM Arena.A triple camera with two 50MP sensors and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

