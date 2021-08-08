हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Realme Book gets a launch date: Check expected price, specs and all you need to know

Realme Book is expected to be powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor, coupled with an 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. 

New Delhi: Realme appears to be all set to launch its first laptop in India. The Realme Book, which has been making a lot of hype over social media platforms, is confirmed to be launched on August 18. Prior to the launch, Realme India head Madhav Sheth has confirmed the launch date, along with sharing key specifications of the yet-to-be-launched laptop. 

In one of Madhav’s tweets, he shared a photo showing how Realme Book looks from the top. The photo gave a complete look of the smartphone which was kept alongside smartphones, a coffee mug, a plant and…. a suitcase. 

Realme Book price 

As of now, the Chinese streaming company hasn’t revealed the prices of the Realme Book. However, reports suggest that the base model of the laptop will be launched at around Rs 50,000. 

At this competitive price point, the device will give newly launched laptops such as RedmiBook a run for their money. However, the high-spec variants of the laptop, which will obviously cost more, will rival the likes of Mi Horizon 14. 

Realme Book features 

Realme Book is expected to be powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor, coupled with an 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop is also likely to offer support for a 65W VOOC charger.  

Coming to the colour variants, the laptop will be launched in two models: Blue and Grey. Moreover, rumours suggest that the laptop’s screen will have an aspect ratio of 3:2. Also Read: WhatsApp users get new emojis! Check latest emoji pack making messaging more fun

In terms of support for future updates, the Realme Book is said to be compatible with the update for Windows 11. Also Read: TikTok owner ByteDance aims for Hong Kong IPO by early 2022: Report

