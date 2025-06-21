realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite Launched In India Under Rs 1,500; Check Features

realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite India Launch: Realme has launched the Buds Wireless 5 Lite neckband in the Indian market, built for durability withstanding 5,000 bends and 25,000 folds. It features ergonomic in-ear buds with magnetic tips for comfort. The neckband’s Peak Pocket Design ensures flexible bending, while its IP55 rating offers resistance to water and sweat. It comes in Cyber Orange, Haze Blue, and Void Black colour options.

realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite Features

The earbuds feature an ergonomic in-ear fit with magnetic tips, ensuring comfort and convenience. The earbuds come with a large 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, featuring a PU/PEEK diaphragm, PET titanium coating, and N38 magnets to deliver deep bass and clear audio.

The battery offers up to 35 hours of playback with fast charging support and maintains performance even after 600 full charge cycles. It is powered by Bluetooth 5.4, the earbuds support dual-device connection, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) with a smart DNN algorithm, a dedicated mic for clearer calls, and a 45ms low latency Game Mode. Notably, the wearable device do not support the realme Link app.

realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite Price In India And Availability

The device is priced at Rs. 1,199. The device will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 1,049 after a discount of Rs. 150. Customers can buy the product on June 27 at 12 PM via Amazon.in, Flipkart, and realme.com.