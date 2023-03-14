New Delhi: India has seen the release of the Realme C33, a budget smartphone. The new gadget has fair features and is priced in the sub-Rs 10,000 range. It has a boxy form and a glossy finish, and it is a 4G gadget. The 6.5-inch screen, 5,000mAh battery, and other notable features are just a few. What is known thus far about the impending Realme phone is listed below.

The Realme C33 and Realme 9i smartphones have a similar appearance. For a nice design, there is a dual camera configuration without a module in the back. On the front, you have the customary waterdrop-shaped notch design. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also included.

The 6.5-inch HD+ display on the new Realme phone has an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and other impressive specs. This one has a panel with a typical 60Hz refresh rate.

Instead of a base MediaTek chip, a Unisoc T612 chipset is found inside for improved performance. It is supported by a 128GB storage variant and up to 4GB RAM. Instead of the most recent Android 13 operating system, the Realme C33 comes pre-installed with Android 12. One of the current 4G phone's main selling factors is that it has a normal 5,000mAh battery. The business also offers support for 10W rapid charging.

The Realme C33 has a dual rear camera system in terms of optics. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera. The secondary sensor's specifics are currently unclear. A 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the recently released Realme C33 is priced at Rs 9,999. The price of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is Rs 10,499. For the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model, Flipkart is offering it for less money.

The Realme C33, which has a list price of Rs 8,999, is currently receiving a discount of Rs 1,000 from the world's largest online retailer. Other models' prices are not currently available on Flipkart.

Three colours, including Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold, are available for the Realme C33. Also, the brand-new Realme C series phone may be purchased through the business' website. In the Rs 10,000 price bracket, consumers can also think about phones from Xiaomi, Poco, and other manufacturers.