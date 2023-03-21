Realme C55 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: The Realme C55, the company's newest addition to the C-Series series, has been released with a starting price of Rs 10,999. The phone is available in three variations, each costing Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The first sale will take place at 12 PM on March 28.

Realme C55 Specifications

The Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and Mediatek Helio G88 chipset power the Realme C55. Moreover, the phone has USB Type-C 2.0. Realme UI 4.0 and Android 13 are both preinstalled on the device. The Realme C55 offers up to 16GB of dynamic Memory, and DRE Technology allows you to add up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme C55 Camera

A 64MP primary camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 2MP B&W lens are all included with the Realme C55. The sensor, which is the same sensor used on the Realme GT Master Edition, is the first in the C-Series family to feature a flagship-level sensor.

A variety of image settings are included with the Realme C55, including night mode, street photography mode, bokeh portrait, AI colour portrait, starry mode, and others.

Realme C55 Battery Power

With a 5000mAh large battery, the Realme C55 offers the fastest charging in its class at 33W, offering up to 27 days of standby life and 27.8 hours of talk time. Moreover, the Realme C55 has a five-core protection system that includes overcharge, overvoltage, overcurrent, overtemperature, and extreme case protection.

Realme C55 Design

The Realme C55 has a "sun-shower" design and is 7.89mm thin. Although the phone has two large cutouts for the cameras, the aperture is actually quite modest. Flat sides and a punch hole in the display's centre are features of the phone.