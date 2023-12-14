Realme C67 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Battery, Camera, And More

New Delhi: Realme has launched its latest budget smartphone, the C67 5G, in India, offering a combination of 5G connectivity, a long-lasting battery, and a sleek design at a budget price point. Let's delve into the key features of this new contender in the budget segment.

Realme C67 5G: Price And RAM

The Realme C67 5G comes in two storage variants – 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB – priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. (Also Read: Google Maps Introduces Fuel-Saving Feature For Indian Users: Check How To Use It)

Realme C67 5G: Availability

The phone will be available for purchase starting December 16th through retail stores across India. For eager shoppers, an early access sale kicks off at 12 PM on December 14th on the official Realme website and Flipkart. (Also Read: Golden Opportunity To Invest In Gold! SGB Scheme Opens On Dec 18)

Realme C67 5G: Discount Offer

You have the option to avail the benefit of Rs 2,000. Online buyers can still enjoy discounts of up to Rs 1,500 starting December 20th.

Realme C67 5G: Design And Display

The Realme C67 5G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a "Sunny Oasis" design.

Realme C67 5G: Performance And 5G Connectivity

Powering this budget smartphone is a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM (virtually expandable by an additional 6GB) and 128GB of storage. The C67 5G comes equipped with 5G connectivity.

Realme C67 5G: Camera Features And Battery

The Realme C67 5G packs a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging keeps the phone running for longer.

Realme C67 5G: Additional Features

The Realme C67 5G comes loaded with additional features like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 2TB, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.