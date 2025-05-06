Realme C75 5G Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC; Check Camera, Battery And Price
Realme C75 5G India Launch: On the security front, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking, USB Type-C audio support, and an ultra-linear bottom-ported speaker for enhanced sound quality.
Trending Photos
Realme C75 5G India Launch: Realme has launched the Realme C75 5G smartphone in India. The company's latest budget smartphone runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The company claims that the smartphone has ArmorShell Protection and has obtained MIL-STD 810H Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification. The Realme C75 5G is offered in Lily White, Midnight Lily and Purple Blossom colour options. It comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage options.
Realme C75 5G Specifications
The smartphone features a large 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1604 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a fluid viewing experience. It is powered by an efficient 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor, ensuring responsive performance across tasks.
The phone is backed by a robust 6000mAh battery, the device supports 45W fast charging for minimal downtime. It offers a user-friendly interface and updated software features. The phone supports Hybrid Dual SIM functionality (nano + nano/microSD), giving users flexibility in storage and connectivity.
On the photography front, the phone is equipped with a 32MP rear camera featuring the GALAXYCORE GC32E2 sensor. For selfies and quality video chats, there is an 8MP front camera. On the security front, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking, USB Type-C audio support, and an ultra-linear bottom-ported speaker for enhanced sound quality.
Realme C75 5G Price In india And Availability
The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 13,999. Interested consumers can purchase the smartphone through the realme.com, Flipkart, and authorised offline retail stores across the country.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv