Realme C75 5G Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC; Check Camera, Battery And Price

Realme C75 5G India Launch: Realme has launched the Realme C75 5G smartphone in India. The company's latest budget smartphone runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The company claims that the smartphone has ArmorShell Protection and has obtained MIL-STD 810H Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification. The Realme C75 5G is offered in Lily White, Midnight Lily and Purple Blossom colour options. It comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage options.

Realme C75 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a large 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1604 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a fluid viewing experience. It is powered by an efficient 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor, ensuring responsive performance across tasks.

The phone is backed by a robust 6000mAh battery, the device supports 45W fast charging for minimal downtime. It offers a user-friendly interface and updated software features. The phone supports Hybrid Dual SIM functionality (nano + nano/microSD), giving users flexibility in storage and connectivity.

On the photography front, the phone is equipped with a 32MP rear camera featuring the GALAXYCORE GC32E2 sensor. For selfies and quality video chats, there is an 8MP front camera. On the security front, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking, USB Type-C audio support, and an ultra-linear bottom-ported speaker for enhanced sound quality.

Realme C75 5G Price In india And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 13,999. Interested consumers can purchase the smartphone through the realme.com, Flipkart, and authorised offline retail stores across the country.