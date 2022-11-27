Realme CONFIRMS price, key specs, launch date, and other leaks of Realme 10 series in India; Here's what we know so far

New Delhi: China-based smartphone manufacturer Realme will out it's much touted Realme 10 series in India on December 8, 2022. Along with the leaks about the launch of the phone, many rumours are pouring regarding the specification and price into the market, but the official statement made the picture clear to some extent. The president of Realme India, Madhav Sheth, has made hints about the Realme 10 Pro+ price in advance of the introduction.

The Realme 10 Pro+ will cost less than Rs 25,000, according to Madhav Sheth, vice president of Realme India. He made a clue in a brief video that was posted on his Twitter page. This Realme device is anticipated to have a curved display and a 108MP camera.

Kudos to our product team for figuring this one out. #realme10ProSeries5G pic.twitter.com/A5DZNMyWek Madhav Sheth (MadhavSheth1) November 26, 2022

Price of Realme 10 series

Realme will come out with three variants. The base Realme variant will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costing about Rs 19,500. Two further variants come with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, costing about Rs 26,400, and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM which will cost around Rs 22,900.

Specification of Realme 10 series

The phone has an Android 13-based Realme 4.0 user interface and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The primary back camera on the Realme 10 Pro+ is a 108MP camera. An 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera are used in the arrangement. It has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

For the unversed, the company has made the Realme 10 Pro series legitimate in China. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones make up the series.