Realme GT 5G design and specifications revealed ahead of its launch on March 4

Realme is set to launch a flagship smartphone called ‘Realme GT 5G’ which will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The launch date has been confirmed for March 4. Also, Realme plans to showcase its Realme GT 5G during MWC Shanghai.

In terms of design, the handset is expected to have a Yellow-ish colour and the camera module will have a change in look due to the rectangular shape. The entire module of the camera could be black in colour with a black strap of the same width starting from the camera and going all the way down to the bottom.

The module is seen with dual cameras along with a LED flash and text ‘64MP’ indicating that the primary camera might have a 64 MP sensor.

Realme recently shared a new poster via its Weibo account that talks about the memory of its upcoming Realme GT 5G smartphone which shows that the phone will come with the fastest 12GB LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 flash memory.

Other expected specifications also include a 6.8-inch screen with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.