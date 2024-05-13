New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed the launch date of its latest mid-range Realme GT 6T smartphone in the Indian market. The Realme GT 6T is set to launch in the country on May 22 at 12pm IST.

However, it is expected to be a re-badged version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was unveiled in China in April this year. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Amazon, the Realme website, and select offline stores in the country.

A truly turbulent #TopPerformer is on the way to steal the spotlight with its premium nano mirror design!



You can win the #realmeGT6T by sharing your excitement in 6 words. Use #realmeGT6T and tag 2 friends.

Launching on the 22nd May, 12 noon!

know more: https://t.co/EvpA5diVHA pic.twitter.com/9moKXZoWJc — realme (@realmeIndia) May 13, 2024

It is said to have an AnTuTu score of over 1.5 million. The upcoming handset will be India’s first phone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The company also claims to deliver a 15 per cent increase in CPU performance and a 45 per cent boost in GPU power.

It may ship with an Android 14-based OS and is expected to be offered in a silver colour option with a glossy finish.

Realme GT 6T Expected Specifications:

The smartphone could feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The Realme GT 6T is rumoured to have an Adreno 732 GPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone may also come with a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. In the camera department, the handset is expected to feature a 50-MP with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens at the back.

For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32-MP shooter on the front. For connectivity, it may support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.