Realme GT 7 And Realme GT 7T Go On Sale In India With Introductory Offers; Check Camera, Battery And Price

Realme GT 7 Series India Launch: Chinese electronic brand Realme launched the Realme GT 7 series officially in India last week. The company commenced sales of its new flagship smartphones—the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T in the country. Both smartphones are now available for purchase via Amazon and the Realme India website. Notably, the Dream Edition variant will go on sale from June 13. The Realme GT 7 series runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. These smartphones are promised to receive four years of operating system updates and six years of security patches.

Realme GT 7 Specifications:

The smartphone features a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR+ support, an impressive peak brightness of 6,000 nits, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The device is Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The phone sports a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP IMX906 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 7.5W reverse charging support. Running on Android 15, it also offers robust durability with an IP69 rating. Despite its large battery, the phone weighs 206 grams.

Realme GT 7T Specifications:

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display featuring HDR10+ support and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the photography front, the device sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP IMX896 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.

The phone is powered by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging. The phone runs on Android 15 and also offers IP69-rated protection against dust and water. Despite its large battery, it maintains a manageable weight of 205 grams.

Realme GT 7 Price In India

The Realme GT 7 is available in three storage models: the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999, the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 42,999, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs 46,999. The smartphone is offered in Icesense Black and Icesense Blue colour options.

Realme GT 7T Price In India

The smartphone is available in three configurations to suit different needs and budgets: the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 34,999, the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 37,999, and the top-tier 12GB + 512GB version is available for Rs 41,999. Consumers can choose from three attractive colour options—Icesense Black, Icesense Blue, and Racing Yellow.

Realme GT 7 And Realme GT 7T Introductory Offers

As part of the launch offers, Realme is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on both devices. Customers can also avail exchange benefits of up to Rs 5,000 on the GT 7 and up to Rs 6,000 on the GT 7T. No-cost EMI options are available, starting at Rs 4,444 per month for the GT 7 and Rs 3,889 for the GT 7T. Adding further, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can get up to Rs 1,199 cashback.