realme GT 7 Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Launch Offers

realme GT 7 India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand realme has launched the GT 7 Pro in the Indian market. The company claims it is the brand’s most advanced smartphone to date, boasting a score of 2.45 million points on AnTuTu. It is available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 2GB+512GB storage variants and features AI-assisted capabilities along with a high-resolution display. The Realme GT 7 Pro comes in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black colour options, featuring the distinctive IceSense design.

The dual SIM (nano + nano) smartphone runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0, and comes with some AI features such as AI glare removal and AI landscape. The company promises 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates for the newly launched realme GT 7 smartphone.

realme GT 7 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, delivering high performance and efficiency. The device is backed by a massive 7000mAh (typical) battery and supports 120W fast charging, capable of charging up to 50% in just 14 minutes and fully charging in 40 minutes.

The #realmeGT7 is built for the limitless.



Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset and a massive 7000mAh battery with 120W charging, this #2025FlagshipKiller keeps you going without pause.



Starting from ₹34,999*! Sale starts May 30th, 12 PM

Existing GT Users get the… pic.twitter.com/qHskSZsSef — realme (@realmeIndia) May 27, 2025

On the photography front, the GT 7 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP front camera. The smartphone also offers IP69-rated dust and water resistance, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res audio support, enhancing both durability and multimedia experience.

realme GT 7 Price In India, Availability And Launch Offers

The smartphone comes in three variants: the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 39,999, the 12GB + 256GB model at Rs 42,999, and the 12GB + 512GB model at Rs 46,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 13th via Amazon.in, realme.com, and offline retail stores.

The pre-booking starts from today May 27 and include an additional 1-year screen damage protection worth up to Rs 2,149. Buyers can also avail of launch offers including Rs 3,000 instant bank discounts or exchange benefits of up to Rs 5,000, with an extra Rs. 2,000 off specifically for existing GT series users. Adding further, no-cost EMI options are available for up to 9 months.