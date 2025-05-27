Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2907027https://zeenews.india.com/technology/realme-gt-7-smartphone-launched-in-india-amazon-with-mediatek-dimensity-9400e-soc-check-camera-battery-price-and-launch-offers-2907027.html
NewsTechnology
REALME

realme GT 7 Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Launch Offers

realme GT 7 India Launch: The smartphone also offers IP69-rated dust and water resistance, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res audio support, enhancing both durability and multimedia experience. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

realme GT 7 Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Launch Offers Image Credit: realme.com (Official)

realme GT 7 India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand realme has launched the GT 7 Pro in the Indian market. The company claims it is the brand’s most advanced smartphone to date, boasting a score of 2.45 million points on AnTuTu. It is available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 2GB+512GB  storage variants and features AI-assisted capabilities along with a high-resolution display. The Realme GT 7 Pro comes in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black colour options, featuring the distinctive IceSense design. 

The dual SIM (nano + nano) smartphone runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0, and comes with some AI features such as AI glare removal and AI landscape. The company promises 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates for the newly launched realme GT 7 smartphone.    

realme GT 7 Specifications: 

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, delivering high performance and efficiency. The device is backed by a massive 7000mAh (typical) battery and supports 120W fast charging, capable of charging up to 50% in just 14 minutes and fully charging in 40 minutes.

On the photography front, the GT 7 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP front camera. The smartphone also offers IP69-rated dust and water resistance, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res audio support, enhancing both durability and multimedia experience. 

realme GT 7 Price In India, Availability And Launch Offers 

The smartphone comes in three variants: the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 39,999, the 12GB + 256GB model at Rs 42,999, and the 12GB + 512GB model at Rs 46,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 13th via Amazon.in, realme.com, and offline retail stores. 

The pre-booking starts from today May 27 and include an additional 1-year screen damage protection worth up to Rs 2,149. Buyers can also avail of launch offers including Rs 3,000 instant bank discounts or exchange benefits of up to Rs 5,000, with an extra Rs. 2,000 off specifically for existing GT series users. Adding further, no-cost EMI options are available for up to 9 months. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK