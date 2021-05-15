हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Realme

Realme launches a new variant of Realme 8 5G, cheapest 5G smartphone in India, check price, features here

The new version comes with a 4GBR Ram + 64GB storage configuration. 

Realme launches a new variant of Realme 8 5G, cheapest 5G smartphone in India, check price, features here

Just last month, Realme launched its Realme 8 5G in India via an online launch event, a day after the Chinse smartphone brand introduced the device in Thailand. Realme 8 5G was launched in two variants: 4GB Ram+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage option. 

The former variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the latter one is priced at Rs 16,999. Realme has launched the latest device in two colour options: Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue. 

Realme has now launched another variant of the smartphone at even lower rates. The new version comes with a 4GBR Ram + 64GB storage configuration. The Chinese smartphone maker is selling the variant at just Rs 13,999, which makes the Realme 8 5G the cheapest 5G smartphone selling in India. 

The cheapest variant of Realme 8 5G will go on sale on May 18, 2021. If are looking to upgrade your smartphone with a 5G one, then you may like to club other offers to get the device at an even affordable rate. 

Realme is offering a 10% cashback of up to Rs 200 if customers pay via Mobikwik while they get a Rs 75 cashback on paying with Freecharge. 

Realme 8 5G is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. The company claims that the smartphone is the first device that is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chip in India. 

The smartphone’s design is quite similar to the looks of the Realme 8 4G version that was launched in India earlier in 2021. The device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate

