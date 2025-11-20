Realme Launches GT 8 Pro In India: Check Price, Specs And What’s First Time In This Unveil

Realme has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India. The new device brings several firsts to the market, including a camera system developed in partnership with Japanese brand Ricoh and a unique switchable camera bump that allows users to customise the look of the phone.

The Realme GT 8 Pro starts at Rs 72,999, while a special Dream Edition, inspired by the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, will be available for Rs 79,999. The smartphone will be available for sale from November 25 through Realme’s website and Flipkart.

Powerful Performance

The Realme GT 8 Pro is powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by Realme’s own Hyper Vision+ AI chip. Together, the hardware promises high performance for gaming, multitasking, and heavy apps.

Realme claims the device crosses four million points on AnTuTu, showing strong results. It also features the AI Gaming Super Frame engine for smoother gameplay and a 7K Ultimate VC Cooling System to help maintain stable temperatures during intense use.

AI-Enhanced Realme UI 7.0

The smartphone runs on Realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16. The interface focuses on smooth operation and user-friendly AI features. Some key tools include:

AI Notify Brief for quick notification summaries

AI Framing Master to improve photography

A Multi-task sidebar for running several apps at once

Additional features like AI Gaming Coach and AI Smart Reply

Realme claims the device can support up to 12 apps running simultaneously, improving productivity and ease of use.

Ricoh-Powered Camera

One of the major highlights of the Realme GT 8 Pro is its advanced camera system built in collaboration with Ricoh GR.

It includes:

A primary camera offering 28mm and 40mm focal lengths

Snap Focus mode for quick shooting

A 200MP telephoto camera with 12× lossless zoom

A 50MP ultra-wide lens

Video recording support for 4K at 120fps and 8K at 30fps

Realme has introduced the world’s first switchable camera island, allowing users to detach and replace the camera bump with different styles for customisation.

Display and Strong Battery Backup

The smartphone features a 2K HyperGlow display with a high refresh rate and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits, making it suitable for outdoor viewing. Audio is supported by symmetric speakers, and the device includes an improved vibration motor for enhanced haptics.

It is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. According to Realme, the device can deliver over 20 hours of video playback and more than eight hours of gaming on a single charge.